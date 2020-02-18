Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth, Endorsements, Earnings And Laureus Award Win

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has added yet another trophy to his illustrious cabinet. He lifted the Best Sporting Moment Award (in the past 20 years) at the Laureus Sports Awards on Tuesday, February 18. The master blaster lifted the award for the glorious moment when Team India players lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after their famous 2011 World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Laureus Best Sporting Moment award celebrates the extraordinary ways in which sport unites people.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Master Blaster delivers a heartfelt speech after winning Best Sporting Moment award

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar net worth and endorsements

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the wealthiest cricketers despite announcing his retirement in 2013. According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of $170 million. The Master Blaster endorsed over a hundred global brands like Phillips, Britannia, VISA, BMW, Pepsi and Luminous. He was the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand. Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Awards

Sachin Tendulkar was a serial run-scorer and holds numerous records. The former Mumbai Indians skipper holds the record for most Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards (62 and 15 respectively across all formats of the game). Sachin Tendulkar has also been conferred with the Bharat Ratna by the Indian government. It is the highest civilian award.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Master Blaster's career at a glance

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut as a 16-year old in 1989. Tendulkar played international cricket for 24 years before hanging up his boots in 2013. The Mumbai batsman is the leading run-scorer in both Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs). He also has the record for the most number of centuries across both formats.

