Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth, Endorsements, Earnings And Laureus Award Win

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the Best Sporting Moment award at the Laureus Sports Awards. Let's take a look at Tendulkar's net worth.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has added yet another trophy to his illustrious cabinet. He lifted the Best Sporting Moment Award (in the past 20 years) at the Laureus Sports Awards on Tuesday, February 18. The master blaster lifted the award for the glorious moment when Team India players lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after their famous 2011 World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Laureus Best Sporting Moment award celebrates the extraordinary ways in which sport unites people.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Congratulate Tendulkar After Winning Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Master Blaster delivers a heartfelt speech after winning Best Sporting Moment award

Sachin Tendulkar net worth and endorsements

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the wealthiest cricketers despite announcing his retirement in 2013. According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of $170 million. The Master Blaster endorsed over a hundred global brands like Phillips, Britannia, VISA, BMW, Pepsi and Luminous. He was the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand. Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements.

Also Read: "You Symbolize The Power Of Sport.." Harsha Bhogle On Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Win

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Awards

Sachin Tendulkar was a serial run-scorer and holds numerous records. The former Mumbai Indians skipper holds the record for most Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards (62 and 15 respectively across all formats of the game). Sachin Tendulkar has also been conferred with the Bharat Ratna by the Indian government. It is the highest civilian award.

Also Read: 'Never Fails To Make Nation Proud': 2011 Sachin-bearer Suresh Raina Hails Laureus Gong

Sachin Tendulkar net worth: Master Blaster's career at a glance

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut as a 16-year old in 1989. Tendulkar played international cricket for 24 years before hanging up his boots in 2013. The Mumbai batsman is the leading run-scorer in both Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs). He also has the record for the most number of centuries across both formats. 

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar: All Awards Won By Cricket's 'Master Blaster' So Far

Published:
