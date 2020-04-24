Sachin Tendulkar's Net Worth Post Retirement Is Set To Blow Your Mind; More Details Here

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Tendulkar continues to be one of the celebrated icons from the world of sports in India and overseas even 7 years after his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013. This was seen on Friday when 'Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar' was trending since midnight on social media.

The batting legend is widely considered as the first Indian sportsperson to bring about the concept of sports marketing in India back in 1995 when he first signed a contract worth ₹100 crore back then with WorldTel's Mark Mascerenhas, which gave him many endorsement deals from brands to secure his financial future.

While Tendulkar lasted 24 years in the international scene, many have wondered his life post-retirement. Many ex-cricketers have turned into TV pundits, commentators or coaches in the IPL. But Tendulkar has not had the need to go that away. And this is because the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure and details are something which is set to astound many cricket fans and give an idea of Tendulkar's increased business acumen, which the cricketer himself credits his manager Vinod Naidu with. So, here is more Sachin Tendulkar net worth information as part of this Sachin Tendulkar birthday special -

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Sachin Tendulkar donation to PM Cares Fund and Australian bushfire victims

Sachin Tendulkar recently donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus crisis across India. Out of his ₹50 lakh donation, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the Sachin Tendulkar donation amount (₹25 lakh) was allocated to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund).

Sachin Tendulkar also took part in The Big Appeal cricket match which was aimed at raising relief for victims of the Australian bushfires earlier this year. The proceeds from the charity match were donated to a recovery fund. While the ‘Master Blaster’ did not play the charity match himself, he was the coach of the Ricky Ponting XI. However, he did face Australian women cricketers Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland in a playful exhibition of one-over batting during the innings break. The cricketer also auctioned off a signed stump from the 2011 World Cup quarter-final match and the proceeds from the same were also donated to the recovery fund.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.