Sachin Tendulkar Completes ₹50 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the country to a standstill. There have been more than 700 cases of people in India who have tested positive for the disease. Many celebrities are coming forward and donating generously to fight against COVID-19. Sports stars are also donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts in the country.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar net worth, endorsements, earnings and Laureus award win

Sachin Tendulkar donation: The batting maestro makes a generous donation

Now, another addition to this list is cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar who has donated a whopping amount without really making a massive, public announcement on social media. The former India batsman has donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly unsure of insurance money for stakeholders if event is cancelled

According to a leading media network, Sachin Tendulkar would not speak about the donation just like he had not spoken about his donations previously during other disasters. Sachin Tendulkar had already donated $25,000 AUD (₹11,43,000) to Australian bushfire victims in January 2020.

The report claimed that Sachin Tendulkar regularly donates to relief funds during calamities and doesn't like speaking about it. The source added that Sachin Tendulkar donated his entire salary as MP to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. It further said that Sachin Tendulkar is also a donor for the NGO 'Apnalaya'.

Tendulkar's donation comes after his former teammate and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also reported recently to have donated ₹50 lakh worth of rice in his home state of Bengal.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly urges everyone to act sensibly during the 21-day lockdown

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the wealthiest cricketers despite announcing his retirement in 2013 and the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is huge. According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar net worth is of $170 million. The Master Blaster endorsed over a hundred global brands like Phillips, Britannia, VISA, BMW, Pepsi and Luminous. He was the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crores with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand. Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer nostalgic on Sourav Ganguly taking India to 1st-ever Test win in South Africa

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC CRICKET.COM