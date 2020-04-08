Sachin Tendulkar: Top 5 Noble Causes The 'Little Master' Has Supported Till Date

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the game. With over 34,000 international runs and 100 international centuries, Tendulkar holds almost every major batting record in both Tests and ODIs. Be it during his playing days or post-retirement, the legendary cricketer often engages himself with various charitable donations and philanthropic activities. Let's take a look at many Sachin Tendulkar donation instances and his philanthropic activities.

Sachin Tendulkar donation to PM Cares Fund

Sachin Tendulkar recently donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus crisis across India. Out of his ₹50 lakh donation, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) was donated to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund).

Sachin Tendulkar donation for Australian bushfire victims

Sachin Tendulkar took part in The Big Appeal cricket match which was aimed at raising relief for victims of the Australian bushfires earlier this year. The proceeds from the charity match were donated to a recovery fund. While the ‘Master Blaster’ did not play the charity match himself, he was the coach of the Ricky Ponting XI. However, he did face Australian women cricketers Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland in a playful exhibition of one-over batting during the innings break. The cricketer also auctioned off a signed stump from the 2011 World Cup quarter-final match and the proceeds from the same were also donated to the recovery fund.

Sachin Tendulkar appearances in awareness commercials

Sachin Tendulkar often appears in government-initiated commercials which are aimed at spreading medical awareness among people. The 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer can be regularly seen in social advertisements and awareness campaigns like polio. Over the years through various media reports, it has come to light that the legendary batsman never charged anything for such projects.

Free education for underprivileged students

Apnalaya is a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO). Through the NGO, Tendulkar sponsors free education for 200 underprivileged kids every year. He also sponsors various school stationary materials for the students.

Sachin Tendulkar donation for Uttarakhand flood relief

Uttarakhand suffered massive losses through the devastating floods of 2013. The legendary cricketer donated ₹51 lakh as relief funds to help the citizens of the state.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1090 crore (i.e. approximately $143 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals with TVS, Pepsi, VISA, Sunfeast along with several other brands.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

