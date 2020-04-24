Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish Reminds Fans Of 2011 WC Final Quote

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar's impact on the sport and India as a country on the whole is immeasurable. Not only has the Master Blaster inspired a billion Indians, he has also directly inspired newer sporting legends like Virat Kohli. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the many batsmen who openly admit that he took up playing the game because of watching Sachin Tendulkar in their childhood. On Friday, Kohli took to Twitter to share a sweet birthday wish for his idol and World Cup-winning teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish reminds fans of his iconic statement after the 2011 World Cup

Virat Kohli, on Friday, shared a very adorable wish for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli thanked Tendulkar for his dedication to the game which inspired many players, including himself. Even in the context of modern cricket, Virat Kohli is the only batsman who even comes close to breaking many huge Sachin Tendulkar records. Here is Kohli's Sachin Tendulkar birthday tweet.

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Fans loved Kohli's sweet message for Sachin Tendulkar and some of them even started sharing Kohli's iconic interview after the 2011 World Cup win. The Indian team had given Sachin Tendulkar a lap of honour around the Wankhede Stadium and when asked about it, Kohli famously replied that Tendulkar had carried the burden of the nation on his shoulders for 21 years and now it was time for the Indian team to give back.

And nobody can forget your epic quote when you won billions hearts champion king Kohli ♥️♥️#HappyBirthdaySachinhttps://t.co/mJG7wC3gOM — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records and coronavirus relief efforts

Many Sachin Tendulkar records are enough to prove the man's greatness on the 22 yards. He scored more than 34,000 international runs for India and made 100 international centuries. He is now 47. He is currently staying at home during the India lockdown and making fans aware about how to fight COVID-19. He also reportedly made a donation of ₹50 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund.

