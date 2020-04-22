Sachin Tendulkar Beats 'Desert Storm', Australia For 143 In Sharjah On Apr 22, 1998: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar had played several blistering knocks. One such special knock came 22 years ago on April 22, 1998. Sachin Tendulkar played a staggering knock of 143 off 131 balls against the mighty Australian bowling lineup.

ALSO READ | On this day in 2004, Brian Lara scored an unbeaten 400; fans hail 'extraordinary knock'

Sachin Tendulkar scored a blistering 143 off 131 against Australia on Apr 22, 1998

Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ knock could still give many Indian cricket fans a huge smile. In the blazing month of April, Sachin Tendulkar played two of the most prolific knocks of his career within a span of 48 hours to first help India qualify for the finals of the tri-series and then thump Australia in the finals of the tri-series, which also involved New Zealand. Such was the impact and quality of these knocks that people still cherish it even after 22 years.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag became the 'Sultan of Multan' with a 309-run knock on this day in 2004

India needed to score 285 to win the April 22 match and a minimum of 254 runs to qualify for the final of the Coca-Cola Cup 1998 in Sharjah. Sachin Tendulkar did not disappoint as he scored a staggering knock of 143 from just 131 balls during the chase. It was his highest score in ODIs at that time. His wonderful knock was laced with nine fours and five sixes. However, a sudden sand storm interrupted the game and the target was revised to 276 for the win and 237 to qualify.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar records: Rafael Nadal makes Sachin Tendulkar-like revelation about his game on Instagram Live

Australia was a force to reckon with during those times and playing a knock of that calibre against such a team made it all the more special. Sachin Tendulkar could have taken India over the line but he was unfortunate to be given out caught behind as replays suggested he made no contact with the ball before it was grabbed by wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. India eventually fell short by 25 runs but it ensured that they played Australia in the finals two nights later where India went on to beat the mighty Australians, courtesy Sachin Tendulkar's yet another magnificent 134 off 131 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Relive the 143 knock of the Coca Cola Cup 1998

1998 #DesertStrom🌪️143 v Australia at Sharjah. 💪🙏 *Pure Gold* One of The Greatest Combo - SachinTendulkar & Tony Grieg Commentary. pic.twitter.com/lMrCxmf1SO — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 23, 2018

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar records: Jason Gillespie feels Sachin Tendulkar's wicket was harder to get than Brian Lara

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER