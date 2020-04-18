Virat Kohli Better Than Sachin Tendulkar To Watch: English Cricket Pundit David Lloyd

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd, also known as ‘Bumble’, is one of the best commentators the world has ever seen. He played only 17 international matches in which his highest score was 214 not out. But he was a sensational performer in first-class cricket. His numbers in first-class cricket show his true potential. Even with the ball, his numbers were equally good. He had 237 wickets to his name with his best bowling figures in an innings being 7 wickets for just 38 runs.

David Lloyd overlooks Sachin Tendulkar and chooses Virat Kohli as the best batsman to come out from India

David Lloyd, who works as a columnist for Sportsmail was asked a question as to which cricketer would he pay to watch right now and in the past. David Lloyd replied by saying that he would definitely pay to watch England play as a team. He also termed Ben Stokes as a 'Box Office' star.

David Lloyd further took the name of Virat Kohli and added that he would pay to watch the Indian captain. David Lloyd boldly claimed that Virat Kohli is the best player ever to come out of India. David Lloyd heaped praise on Virat Kohli by saying that he is fearless and most importantly, he always puts his team first ahead of milestones.

It was surprising he didn't mention Sachin Tendulkar, who Virat Kohli is constantly pitted against. While speaking about a cricketer from the past who he would pay to watch, he once again overlooked Sachin Tendulkar and took Brian Lara's name. Lloyd said that aesthetically he would never get tired of watching Brian Lara. Lloyd also went on to call Brian Lara a flipping genius, who could make any captain or bowler switch fields constantly at will.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICCCRICKET.COM