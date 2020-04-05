Rohit Sharma Urges India To 'light To Fight' COVID-19, Calls It A Must-win Test

Team India's Rohit Sharma appealed to the people to join 'The Great team India Huddle' at 9 pm for 9 minutes in order to show solidarity in the battle against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Hitman called the battle against COVID as a must-win Test and warned that they could not get it wrong. Rohit Sharma urged the people to 'light to fight' by following PM Modi's appeal.

READ | Virat Kohli Fired Up! Bellows 'Team India - IGNITE' Call For 9-mins Of Light Versus COVID

Rohit Sharma urges India to unite

Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match.



Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min.



Light to Fight.



Are you with me?@narendramodi — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

READ | He Reminded Me Of Inzamam In His Early Days: Yuvraj Recalls Rohit's First Impression

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 mins-9 pm' appeal, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli asked the Indians to come together to show the world that the country stands as one behind the COVID-19 warriors. The Indian skipper drew a comparison between the game and the country and said that while the power of the stadium was the fans, the spirit of the country was in its people.

READ | Rohit Sharma Reveals Who His Favourite Coach Is And It Is Not His Childhood Mentor

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights". In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

READ | Suresh Raina Credits Unsung Hero Gautam Gambhir For 2011 World Cup Win