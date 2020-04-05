The Debate
Virat Kohli Fired Up! Bellows 'Team India - IGNITE' Call For 9-mins Of Light Versus COVID

Cricket News

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 mins-9 pm' appeal, Team India skipper Virat Kohli urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 mins-9 pm' appeal, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli asked the Indians to come together to show the world that the country stands as one behind the COVID-19 warriors. The Indian skipper drew a comparison between the game and the country and said that while the power of the stadium was the fans, the spirit of the country was in its people. 

READ | KL Rahul Urges Citizens To 'light Up' On Sunday & 'throw Virus Off Our Pitch'

'We stand as ONE': Virat Kohli

READ | Australian Test Spinner Stephen O'Keefe Retires From 1st Class Cricket

Indian batsman KL Rahul also urged citizens across the country to 'stand up' and 'light up' on April 5 as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' appeal. Taking to Twitter, the Indian opener-cum-middle order batsman appealed to the citizens to ignite the spirit of billion hearts and throw Coronavirus 'off our pitch.' At present, there are 3030 active COVID-19 cases across the country while 77 deaths have been reported. 

READ | Suresh Raina Credits Unsung Hero Gautam Gambhir For 2011 World Cup Win

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.  PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights". In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

READ | Ziva Becomes Make-up Artist For Dad MS Dhoni In This Adorable Video, Netizens React; Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
