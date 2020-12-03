Harbhajan Singh Claims India Does NOT Need COVID-19 Vaccine, Gets Slammed By Fans

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while many citizens are awaiting the vaccine, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has a contrasting take on it. The spinner raised a question regarding the potency of the vaccines. The Jalandhar-born-player shared interesting statistics on his social media account, according to which he indicated that the country should do fine without the vaccine.

Harbhajan Singh feels the country does not need a COVID-19 vaccine

The 40-year-old took to his Twitter account to share his viewpoint regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in the country. According to the statistics shared by Singh, the recovery rate in India for the virus is 93.6%. Whereas, when it comes to the vaccines, the one with the most accuracy is the Moderna with 94.5%. The cricketer suggested that when the country has such a high recovery rate, there should not be a need for a vaccine.

PFIZER AND BIOTECH Vaccine:

Accuracy *94%

Moderna Vaccine: Accuracy *94.5%

Oxford Vaccine: Accuracy *90%

Indian Recovery rate (Without Vaccine): 93.6%

Do we seriously need vaccine 🤔🤔 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 3, 2020

However, it seems like the veteran off-spinner was not fully aware of what is the use of a vaccine. A vaccine for the virus could make the citizens immune from the virus. However, the high recovery rate does not guarantee that the person will not be infected again. As a result, Singh's analogy of why the country doesn't need a COVID-19 vaccine was blasted by his followers on the micro-blogging site.

That's why everyone say this .... education is equally important..... recovery doesn't means there is no possibility of infection second time ....and even single life matter ....and at last do u see the population of India and how much infected ..... — MANOJ bansal (@MANOJbasal) December 3, 2020

Vaccine ka to pata nahi but we definitely don't need a bowler like you😷 — sidha_memer || ENVIRONMENTALIST (@Sidha_memer) December 3, 2020

Do not post such stupid tweets.. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



If there was a 5% chance that the plane will crash, will u board it?



A recovery rate of 93.6% means 6.4% will get serious/die.



Now calculate the 6.4% of 1.4 billion population!! DO THE MATH!



Learn SCIENCE before tweeting@harbhajan_singh — Shubham Misra 🧠 (@SBM_4007) December 3, 2020

Only 1 batsman has died on the cricket pitch. Do we seriously need helmet, kidney guard, shin guard, chest guard etc..?? — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) December 3, 2020

India coronavirus cases

The cases in the country continue to rise day by day. The total death toll mounts to 1,38,648 with 526 new deaths. With 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,34,965. Considering the large population that the nation has, it is going to be a challenging task to curb the virus spread.

UK COVID-19 vaccine

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech recently confirmed that they've won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. Britain became one of the first nations of the world to begin vaccinating its citizens for the deadly virus. Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen was elated with the news and shared his excitement on social media. Here is the Kevin Pietersen tweet on the announcement of the UK COVID-19 vaccine -

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM



BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM



The best news EVER! 40M doses of the vaccine available in the next couple weeks in the UK.



INJECT US! 💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 2, 2020

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Harbhajan Singh's net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore. His major source of earning comprises of the remuneration he has received for representing the Indian national team in all three formats over the years. Moreover, he also has represented the Mumbai and Chennai teams in the Indian Premier League and has pocketed over ₹56 crore for the same according to InsideSport.

Harbhajan is a popular name amongst brands too and has been associated with Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok over the years. The cricketer is also involved in several businesses. He owns a chain of restaurants, a Punjabi Film Production house, along with his sports goods manufacturing company.

Disclaimer: The above information of Harbhajan Singh net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Harbhajan Singh Instagram

