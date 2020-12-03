Kane Williamson Lauded On Twitter For Gestures Towards Black Lives Matter, Kemar Roach

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match went underway today (Thursday, December 3) at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. Prior to the contest, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took a knee to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. West Indies captain Jason Holder appreciated the gesture of his Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) teammate Williamson along with the rest of the New Zealand team, who have been supportive in sharing the message across.
The #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS took the knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter at the start of the 1st Test.#NZvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/99ShdMbP2z— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2020
Also Read | 'Unlucky' Kemar Roach Happy With Himself Despite Missing Hat-trick
Apart from showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the entire New Zealand cricket team also took field on Day 1 by wielding a black arm band to show support for West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. Roach’s father passed away prior to the commencement of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test at Hamilton. The speedster was also personally embraced by rival skipper Kane Williamson before the match, as evidenced by West Indies’ Cricket Board’s social media feed.
CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2020
Both the #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the 1st Test in his honour.
More here⬇️https://t.co/qG8GtiO7h4 pic.twitter.com/nIwjfl3vq7
Also Read | It Was Unbelievable, Will Cherish For Long: Alzarri Joseph On Dream IPL Debut
Kane Williamson, who is already a fan-favourite the world over, won more hearts with his twin gestures towards the West Indies players. Several cricket fans took to Twitter and appreciated Williamson’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as for offering his condolences to Kemar Roach during his personal loss. Here is a look at some of the tweets by fans as they unite to praise the Black Caps skipper.
Kane Williamson - the most humble guy. He gave a hug to Kemar Roach and consoled him, you can see the feelings in Kane's eyes also, one of the top blokes of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/bwj2KgcSv6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2020
Kane Williamson is THE MAN!❤️ pic.twitter.com/BtJlI4RW38— RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) December 3, 2020
Kane Williamson reminds me of Rahul Dravid.— Atishay Jain (@Atishayjain1x) December 3, 2020
Kane is a classical batsman and a gentleman on the field.
Probably the best batsman of this generation after Virat Kohli
Kane Williamson 😍 https://t.co/4cwQGdV0KW— Suhas Murali (@suhasmuralihs) December 3, 2020
So apparently Kane Williamson sat down with West Indies players and extended his full support towards them. This is kinda captain and leader who should be representing your nation!!!— Usama Javed (@Usamathejaved) December 3, 2020
Also Read | David Warner Lets Hyderabad Fans Know About Kane Williamson's Fate In Dream11 IPL 2021
New Zealand ended Day 1 of their opening Test against West Indies at 243-2 after 78 overs. Kane Williamson (97*) and Ross Taylor (31*) remained unbeaten till the end and will resume batting tomorrow at Day 2. Among West Indies bowlers, pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel both accounted for a wicket each.
DAY ONE DONE here at @seddonpark and a strong effort from the top order has us in a solid position after being inserted by @windiescricket 🏏— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2020
🇳🇿 243/2 | Williamson 97* Taylor 31*
SCORECARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Cfps97tRqf
Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee
