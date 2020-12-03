Kane Williamson Lauded On Twitter For Gestures Towards Black Lives Matter, Kemar Roach

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match went underway today (Thursday, December 3) at Hamilton’s Seddon Park. Prior to the contest, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took a knee to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. West Indies captain Jason Holder appreciated the gesture of his Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) teammate Williamson along with the rest of the New Zealand team, who have been supportive in sharing the message across.

West Indies and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side take a knee for Black Lives Matter movement

The #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS took the knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter at the start of the 1st Test.#NZvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/99ShdMbP2z — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2020

Also Read | 'Unlucky' Kemar Roach Happy With Himself Despite Missing Hat-trick

Kane Williamson praised on Twitter for supporting gestures prior to New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test

Apart from showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the entire New Zealand cricket team also took field on Day 1 by wielding a black arm band to show support for West Indies pacer Kemar Roach. Roach’s father passed away prior to the commencement of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test at Hamilton. The speedster was also personally embraced by rival skipper Kane Williamson before the match, as evidenced by West Indies’ Cricket Board’s social media feed.

Kane Williamson provides emotional support to Kemar Roach

CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father.



Both the #MenInMaroon and the @BLACKCAPS teams wore black armbands on the opening day of the 1st Test in his honour.



More here⬇️https://t.co/qG8GtiO7h4 pic.twitter.com/nIwjfl3vq7 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 3, 2020

Also Read | It Was Unbelievable, Will Cherish For Long: Alzarri Joseph On Dream IPL Debut

Kane Williamson, who is already a fan-favourite the world over, won more hearts with his twin gestures towards the West Indies players. Several cricket fans took to Twitter and appreciated Williamson’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as for offering his condolences to Kemar Roach during his personal loss. Here is a look at some of the tweets by fans as they unite to praise the Black Caps skipper.

Kane Williamson - the most humble guy. He gave a hug to Kemar Roach and consoled him, you can see the feelings in Kane's eyes also, one of the top blokes of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/bwj2KgcSv6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2020

Kane Williamson reminds me of Rahul Dravid.

Kane is a classical batsman and a gentleman on the field.

Probably the best batsman of this generation after Virat Kohli — Atishay Jain (@Atishayjain1x) December 3, 2020

So apparently Kane Williamson sat down with West Indies players and extended his full support towards them. This is kinda captain and leader who should be representing your nation!!! — Usama Javed (@Usamathejaved) December 3, 2020

Also Read | David Warner Lets Hyderabad Fans Know About Kane Williamson's Fate In Dream11 IPL 2021

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test updates

New Zealand ended Day 1 of their opening Test against West Indies at 243-2 after 78 overs. Kane Williamson (97*) and Ross Taylor (31*) remained unbeaten till the end and will resume batting tomorrow at Day 2. Among West Indies bowlers, pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel both accounted for a wicket each.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test scorecard after Day 1

DAY ONE DONE here at @seddonpark and a strong effort from the top order has us in a solid position after being inserted by @windiescricket 🏏



🇳🇿 243/2 | Williamson 97* Taylor 31*



SCORECARD | https://t.co/N6jpmeAeh4#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Cfps97tRqf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2020

Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.