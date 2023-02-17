Harbhajan Singh Highlights One Big Concern For Mumbai Indians At IPL 2023; 'I Am Worried'

Former India and Mumbai Indians spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer’s absence from international cricket can concern Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians fans have been eagerly waiting to see the two world-class bowlers under one team but both the players have been struggling with injuries and have not played enough International cricket.

Harbhajan said: ''That's the one thing I am worried about'

Harbhajan Singh in a press conference said, "Neither has played much cricket of late and that's the one thing I am worried about. In terms of their quality, I don't think any team has such a combination of world-class pacers like Bumrah and Archer. Even if you have just 20 runs to defend off four overs, you may still think you're in the game with such bowlers.”

"However, Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket for a while now and we don't exactly know the issue with his back. Although Archer has started playing again, not sure how lethal he could be”, Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan Singh began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians and has closely observed Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer both are part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. At one end Jasprit Bumrah has not played international cricket for a while and has been struggling with injuries. Jofra Archer has also been out of the international circuit for a while but returned for England in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

In the 2022 season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians certainly had an inexperienced bowling lineup due to which they were not even able to make it to the playoffs of the tournament.

Not only Harbhajan Singh, former India bowler Irfan Pathan was also present at the press conference and he also gave his remarks on the Indian Premier League.

Irfan said, “The IPL has benefited Indian cricket in a way that nothing else has. There were so many cricketers like Amol Mazumdar, who used to score a truckload of runs in domestic cricket but never got a chance to play for India. But if you have 2-3 good seasons in the IPL, the selectors are likely to fast-track you.”