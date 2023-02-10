Harbhajan Singh Decodes KL Rahul's Recent Issues With Bat; 'He Could Have Scored More'

Former Indian cricketer has laid forth advise for KL Rahul following his late dismissal on the first day of the Nagpur Test. KL Rahul cut out a disappointing figure at the end of the day's play on Day 1. The opening batsman gave a steady start to India along with Rohit Sharma but could not carry forward the rhythm to Day 2. The 30-year-old scored 20 of 71 balls.

Harbhajan Singh, who via his Youtube channel has been constantly discussing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, gauged the day 1 of the Nagpur Test. While he took up many aspects, one such aspect was KL Rahul's dismissal before the stumps. Singh said that KL Rahul could have survived the day had he showcased and approached his innings with a more attacking character.

"KL Rahul would be disappointed as he was taking more time. I believe if he could have kept an attacking approach then he could have scored more. I hope in the second innings if he gets the chance to bat, he will score some runs for his confidence," Harbhajan Singh said while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

"I am hoping that India scores 300-350 on this pitch": Harbhajan Singh

About the current situation of the game, the former off-spinner backed Rohit Sharma and said if India could go past 300 on the second day then it would be difficult for the Aussies to come back. "I am hoping that India scores 300-350 on this pitch. Captain Rohit Sharma started a great inning (and) is not out with more than 50 runs. If India scores anywhere near 350 then I doubt Australia will be able to score more than 200 in the second innings. The more you bowl on this pitch, the more it will spin. If it spins then Australia will surrender against India's three spinners," he added.

On Day Australia bundled out for 177 and in reply, India ended the day's play on 77 for 1. As of now with Day 2 yet to culminate the match hangs in balance as India currently leads Australia by 73 runs. India is at 250-7* at the moment.