Harbhajan Singh Leaves Fans In Splits After Sharing Witty 2020 Cricket Joke

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been quite active on Twitter as IPL action was brought to a standstill due to coronavirus. The off spinner has not only been tweeting on various issues but also has been on the receiving end from fans after asking for support for former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation to help coronavirus-impacted victims. 'The Turbanator' on Thursday made yet another tweet and this time he was making a prediction about whether the cricket season will get underway.

Harbhajan Singh's post on 2020 cricket season

On Thursday, Harbhajan posted a message on Twitter in which he said that no cricket action will be taking place in 2020. Here what the entire message read, which seems to be a recent Whatsapp forward joking about T20 cricket.

Just saw this 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/lJUP6brnPt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 7, 2020

Apart from tweeting about the future of cricket in 2020, Harbhajan Singh also showed his poetic side after writing down a heartfelt poem on Wednesday. The spinner also recited the poem in which he highlighted the situation in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans react to Harbhajan Singh's tweet

Hahaha Paji kahan se dhoond laaye 😅😅😅😅 ekdum correct baat 😂😂 — Nitesh Nishu (@nitesh_nishu44) May 7, 2020

Fantastic Sir.....this a real doosra — Unmesh Batwal (@aniuni) May 7, 2020

Michael Holding warned us — Rishit_Sachinist*EF* (@RishitShukla) May 7, 2020

Turbanator got the banter flying😂 — Joey Hale (@JoeyHale) May 7, 2020

Harbhajan Singh comments on MS Dhoni and the T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh, in an interview with CSK producer Rupha Ramani, opined that MS Dhoni has lost his desire to play for India again but one can never rule him out if he makes himself available for selection. The IPL 2020 was touted as Dhoni's comeback to cricket after a sabbatical and a good performance in the tournament would have given a chance to make the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh's IPL stint with CSK

Harbhajan Singh was all set to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this summer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the coronavirus crisis, the BCCI decided to indefinitely postpone the tournament until further notice for everyone's safety. 'The Turbanator' has already won an IPL trophy with CSK when they made their comeback in 2018 after a two-year hiatus due to the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Harbhajan Singh's CSK side was all set to open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The off-spinner has not yet retired from cricket and last played for India in 2016. The 39-year-old has played 103 Tests with his final game for the Men in Blue in 2015.

