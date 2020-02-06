Harbhajan Singh Mocks Ross Taylor For Repeating The Same Mistake Over And Over

Harbhajan Singh congratulated Ross Taylor after he had scored a match-winning ton to anchor the New Zealand innings and help his team get past the finish line against India in the first ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. However, he made fun of the veteran batsman for repeating the same mistake once again.

Harbhajan Singh mocks Ross Taylor

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harbhajan Singh hailed Taylor's match-winning knock and then asked the middle-order batsman why he always puts his tongue out whenever he scores a ton. Bhajji had also posted an image of that match where Taylor can be seen putting his tongue out after having scored his 21st ton.

What a knock @RossLTaylor well done.. tell me why do u put the tongue out every time score 100??? 😜good game of cricket #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/XjNuXVxrTW — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 5, 2020

Even the fans came forward to join the veteran offie in having some fun. Among them, even Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who Bhajji plays for was there as well. Here are some of the reactions.

What a naak! 😝😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 5, 2020

He must be fan of undertaker 😉 — himanshu jena🇮🇳 (@Himanshu__Jena) February 5, 2020

Signature style😂😂😂 — Its Harshith (@HarshithIts) February 5, 2020

New Zealand hold their nerves

New Zealand began their run-chase confidently with an 85-run opening partnership. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor brought up his 21st hundred in ODIs by scoring 109* from just 84 balls. Apart from Taylor, Henry Nicholls (78), and Tom Latham (69) also contributed their part with the bat in New Zealand’s successful run-chase.

The two teams will now collide in the second game of the three-match series on Saturday. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. This is a must-win contest for India in order to stay alive in the series. The third and final ODI will be played on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.