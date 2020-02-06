BBL: Marcus Stoinis And Nick Larkin Comically Collide During Stars Vs Thunder Match

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder are currently battling in the 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL) challenger match, and the winner of this match will go to the final of the BBL, where they will take on Sydney Sixers. Melbourne Stars had earlier lost to Sydney Sixers in the play-off match, while Sydney Thunder had knocked out Sydney Strikers in their play-off game.

Also Read: BBL 9's Team Of The Season Has 5 IPL 2020 Stars, Glenn Maxwell To Lead Team

BBL: Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin involved in collision mid-pitch

Did you know there once was a man who collided with Marcus Stoinis and lived to tell the tale? 😏



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ymgZERilEg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

Batting first Melbourne Stars had already lost the wicket of Nick Maddison very early in the match. Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin then joined hands and added century partnership to put the team in command against Sydney Thunder. As both the batsman looked set for big knock, they were involved in a collision right in the middle of the pitch which could have ended in either of the one going back to the Pavillion.

Also Read: BBL: Glenn Maxwell Calls Pakistan Fast Bowler The 'X Factor' Ahead Of 2019-20 Finals

The incident happened in the second ball of the 14th over when Marcus Stoinis pushed Jonathan Cook's delivery towards long-on. Both the batsman completed the first run quickly and went for the second run but in that process, they came right in front of each other and collided against each other. Nick Larkin dropped the bat right in the middle of the pitch but managed to reach the crease.

Also Read: BBL: Young Heat Fangirl Shows Middle Finger To Stars Crowd After Wicket; Watch Video

BBL highlights: Stars vs Thunder

Melbourne Stars won the toss and decided to bat first. After losing an early wicket Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin then steadied the Stars innings as both the batsman scored half-centuries to take the team to 194/2 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis was dismissed after scoring 83 runs, while Nick Larkin remained not-out on 83. Chris Morris was the successful bowler picking up 2 wickets for 30 runs.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Gives Up Melbourne Stars Captaincy In BBL Match After Close Friend's Death