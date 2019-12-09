Harbhajan Singh Makes Bold Call 8 Years After Sehwag Smashed 219 Against West Indies

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive opening batsmen to ever grace the game. His “see the ball, hit the ball” attitude changed the way Test cricket was played. Such has been his impact that even today, many opening batsmen around the world look at his game as a template to succeed in it. Apart from having two Test triple tons, Virender Sehwag was also the second batsmen ever to reach the 200-run mark in an ODI innings. His rampaging double-hundred came against West Indies back in 2011, when Sehwag also donned the leadership hat for a while.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Virender Sehwag 219: Harbhajan Singh comments on innings

The right-handed opener plundered the visiting West Indian bowlers all over the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On account of the 8th anniversary of his epic match-winning effort, Virender Sehwag took to Instagram to share an image of that evening’s run-fest. His long-time teammate and good friend Harbhajan Singh also took to social media to make a bold call regarding his innings. Replying to Virender Sehwag’s post, Harbhajan Singh commented that the explosive batsman would have scored an ODI triple-hundred that day. In his post, Harbhajan mentioned that if the bowlers were bowling to him with five fielders inside the circle at all times like done today, Sehwag would have scored a triple ton in ODIs. Virender Sehwag’s marauding knock ended when he was holed out to Anthony Martin over long-off. He scored 219 from just 149 balls and his innings included 25 fours and seven sixes. Check out Harbhajan Singh’s reply down below.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant. #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/k0psdLQq64 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari