India is scheduled to compete in the Asia Cup 2023, which will be their final tournament ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. On September 2, 2023, India will launch a campaign against its arch-adversary, Pakistan, and will face Nepal next in a Group clash. The team will need to be more careful in order to recover from the T20I series loss to the West Indies. The squad is yet to be announced for the Indian team, and reports state that it will be announced on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

India just lost a T20I series to the West Indies by a score of 3-2

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be contested in the ODI format to prepare Asian countries for the ODI World Cup

Indian team is currently facing Ireland in a T20I series ahead of the Asia Cup

Harbhajan Singh makes a huge statement about Team India ahead of the Asia Cup

As the days pass by and the crucial tournaments are near, fans and experts are concerned about Team India after their poor display in the T20I series against the West Indies. The Hardik Pandya led team lost the series 3-2. This tour was India's only opportunity to hone their abilities prior to crucial upcoming competitions such as the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh expressed his astonishment at the tour's results, which he had initially viewed as unimportant. However, he gave the Indian team a dose of reality, pointing out that while some may argue that the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made the team weaker, it is essential to remember that these veterans will not be on the team forever. It emphasizes the need for the team to build a strong, well-rounded roster that can thrive even in the absence of its star players.

“I thought India would win that series easily. But the result has left many shocked and concerned. I was taken aback as well because West Indies, a team that did not make the World Cup, beat us. This indeed is a big achievement for West Indies, but a major concern for India. Yes Kohli and Rohit weren't there, they won't stay for long, but this young brigade that had toured West Indies have a learn a lot from this. I previously said that India can make 2-3 teams, and they still can, but the results are yet to reflect,”

Harbhajan Singh picks his squad for the Asia Cup

The former off-spinner went on to pick the team that he would like to send to the Asia Cup 2023. Harbhajan did not include 2-star players. Harbhajan picked Suryakumar Yadav for a middle-order berth. He also praised Tilak Varma's performance against the West Indies. Harbhajan's team includes Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya.

Harbhajan's team includes KL Rahul, who has been rehabilitating from a hamstring injury since May in the IPL 2023, but not Sanju Samson or Shreyas Iyer. Harbhajan stressed Rahul's demonstrated potential and said now is the time to bring him back for the World Cup.

“He is a proven player and if you want to see him in the World Cup squad, this is the right time to bring him back,” Harbhajan said on Rahul.

Harbhajan Singh's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul; Axar Patel (16th man).