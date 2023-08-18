Netizens Call Virat Kohli 'real King' As He Invites Fan To Take A Picture With Him - WATCH

Team India is counting the days until they play in the Asia Cup 2023, where they will be starting their campaign against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. The competition will act as a final warm-up for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested up until that point as the team plays Ireland in a three-match bilateral series starting Friday.

3 things you need to know

India recently lost the T20I series to West Indies by 3-2

India will face Ireland in 3 match T20I series starting on August 18, 2023

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will appear in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

Virat Kohli gives a fan the biggest moment of his life

Virat Kohli has become an icon in the history of cricket and is a well-known star around the globe. He has a tremendous fan base, particularly in India, where his supporters idolize him and eagerly await his appearance. He recently appeared in Mumbai, while Kohli, at a recent event, asked the fan to come and click a picture with him. This was a sheer example of how much the people of India adore him.

Virat Kohli himself called a fan to have a picture with him.



- Beautiful gesture from King. pic.twitter.com/spsQwOQmmv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 17, 2023

During his short break from cricket, Virat Kohli is spending quality time with his family at his house. His latest participation in the Test and ODI series against the West Indies showed how good he is. Over the course of two Test matches, Kohli did a great job. He scored 197 runs at an excellent average of 98.50, with a century and a half-century standing out. During the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Kohli played a more subdued role because the team management wanted to give younger, less experienced players a chance to play. After the ODI series, Kohli went back home because he wasn't picked for the five-match T20I series that followed. However, the team failed to prevail in the series and lost 3-2.

Fans appreciate Kohli's gesture

The King of cricket proves his royalty extends beyond the game.❤️ — Shivam Kahar (@ishivamkahar) August 17, 2023

The Real King! — The CrickFun (@TheCrickFun) August 17, 2023

What a beautiful gesture🔥 — msd_stan (@bdrijalab) August 17, 2023

At the time senior squad players are resting, the Indian team will play a 3 T20I match series against Ireland. The series starts on August 18, 2023, and will end on August 23, 2023. After that, the team will appear in the Asia Cup where most probably the squad chosen for the ODI World Cup will appear.