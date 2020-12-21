Gautam Gambhir's Former IPL Teammate Yo Mahesh Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former Tamil Nadu and Delhi IPL franchise pacer Yo Mahesh has decided to call it a day on his cricketing career just a day before his 33rd birthday. Mahesh last featured in a competitive game in August 2019 where he played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). His last appearance for Tamil Nadu came in September 2018 against Assam in Chennai.

Yo Mahesh calls it quits from all forms of cricket

Mahesh was also a part of India’s 2006 U-19 World Cup side and was signed up by the Delhi franchise during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 where he ended as the leading wicket-taker for the side. A young Yo Mahesh played with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers and David Warner among others. The 33-year old picked 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.77. Despite having a successful season, he could only play one match each in the next two seasons.

Subsequently, Yo Mahesh was bought by the Chennai IPL franchise in 2011 where he was to under MS Dhoni. However, he could not make a place for himself in the team in the 2011 edition. Mahesh featured in 5 matches in the 2012 edition where he could bag just 3 wickets. Despite several impressive performances, the promising Yo Mahesh career never quite took off. A plethora of injuries kept him out of action, but after getting his knees operated in London, the former Tamil Nadu quick returned to first-class cricket after a gap of five years in 2017 and helped Tamil Nadu get a crucial first-innings lead against Mumbai with two wickets followed by a career-best 103 not out in the Ranji Trophy.

Yo Mahesh career

Yo Mahesh played 18 matches in the IPL where he managed to bag 21 wickets at a decent average of 23.76 an economy rate of 8.83. As far as first-class matches are concerned, Yo Mahesh played 50 matches and picked up 108 wickets. In List-A, Yo Mahesh played 61 matches and picked up 93 wickets. His batting stats include 1119 and 326 runs he scored in first-class and List A career.

