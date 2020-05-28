Harbhajan Singh Reveals He Was Under Pressure After An Expensive Over In WT20 2007 Final

Harbhajan Singh revealed that he was under immense pressure after being hit for three sixes by Misbah-ul-Haq in the ICC World T20 2007 final. Bhajji, who had an outstanding tournament had an off day during the summit clash as he conceded 36 runs in his three overs without taking a single wicket which forced Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make Joginder Sharma bowl the final over instead of the 'Turbanator'.

READ: Rahul Dravid Reveals He Had To Sacrifice His Education To Make A Cricketing Career

'The pressure kept increasing': Harbhajan Singh

Recalling the 17th over in the second innings where the veteran offie conceded 19 runs, he went on to say that the pressure kept on increasing after being hit for a maximum and therefore, rather than thinking about what needs to be done next, the 39-year-old was rushing through his deliveries as he just wanted to finish the over and take the burden of himself. Harbhajan had spoken about this to The Cricket Monthly.

Meanwhile, the senior spinner also wondered whether his process was correct after the former Pakistani skipper had dispatched him into the stands thrice. The 2011 World Cup winner then admitted that many times, the bowlers themselves are so scared about being hit that they end up sending the message to the batsmen that they are on the back foot.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Compares MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In IPL Cricket

India beat Pakistan in an edge-of-the-seat thriller

After winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Men In Blue posted 157/5 riding on an amazing 75 from opener Gautam Gambhir. In reply, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and just when it appeared to be all over for them at 77/6, Misbah-ul-Haq took matters into his own hands and ensured that the contest headed right down to the wire. In the final over bowled by Sharma, he lofted him for a huge six and the Men In Green needed just one big hit for a famous win.

However, on the third delivery, Misbah played that infamous scoop shot by moving to the offside and when it appeared that the ball would make it to the boundary on one bounce, Sreesanth ended up taking a high-pressure catch at fine-leg as India went on to win the contest by 5 runs to become the T20 world champions.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)