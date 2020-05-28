Rahul Dravid Reveals He Had To Sacrifice His Education To Make A Cricketing Career

Rahul Dravid has been one of the finest players to have represented India at the highest level. He has had a successful cricketing career and is one of the few batsmen to have scored over 10,000 runs in both Test as well as One Day International cricket. Now, 'The Wall' has gone on to say that he had to sacrifice his education in order to focus on cricket which eventually paid off.

READ: BCCI Reveals Whether They Will Lose Out On T20 World Cup 2021 Hosting Rights

'It's quite unnerving': Rahul Dravid

"It's quite unnerving for a lot of young players which is why I love working with the Under-19 boys or India A who I think are going through the same amount of insecurities 'whether I make it or not'."I kind of identify with them, that is something I had experienced myself as a young boy," said Dravid.

Dravid, who went on to become the 'Wall of Indian cricket', holds a graduate degree in commerce and was doing MBA when he was picked for India and he had to go through a long phase in first-class cricket.

"I think trying to get into the Indian team was one of the most challenging phases. I made my first-class debut at the age of 17 or so... It took me about five years of first-class cricket to play for India. "If I look back, the most complicated time for me would be before when I played for India, when you had those risky decisions to take with doubts and insecurities around," he recalled. Dravid said committing to cricket completely was sort of a gamble for him at that point.

When you had the choices of going down with a career in something else and you commit to cricket and take that risky decision and go through with it. "You had to sacrifice your education in some ways to take a punt, take a gamble on cricket. It kind of worked out. I never used that degree ever luckily," he said.

READ: Cricket Australia Releases 2020-21 Schedule, India Tour Confirmed; Adelaide Test To Be D/N

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: PTI)