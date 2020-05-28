Harbhajan Singh Compares MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In IPL Cricket

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won three IPL titles while Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have four IPL titles to boast of. The two franchises have stamped their authority on the tournament and always start as favourites to win the competition.

Harbhajan Singh draws parallels between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's captaincy

A major part of their success is owed to the master tacticians that they have got in the form of captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma who have led their respective franchises with panache. Over the years, both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's captaincy have been subject to comparisons. Now, Harbhajan Singh has opened up on the captaincy styles of the two champion cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh is one of the few players who has got the opportunity to play under both the captains. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni is not the kind of captain who instructs a player to do something. He wants the bowler to do what they cano. He added that if he could bowl six offspinners in an over, he is allowed do that without any interference from his side.

Harbhajan Singh further said that he has nudged him at times from behind the stumps or at the change of overs trying to tell him about the batsman's mindset and what is he going to try. However, he added that MS Dhoni never tells him what to do. Harbhajan Singh also cited an example of from a match in Pune where speedster Shardul Thakur was being taken to cleaners.

Harbhajan Singh added that looking at Thakur being belted all over the park, he went to MS Dhoni and asked him why isn't he telling Thakur to change the angle or push the fielder back. Dhoni replied saying that if he says something to Thakur at this stage of the game, he would get confused and added that let him get hit. Harbhajan Singh further said that MS Dhoni knew that they could afford to get hit as they had already qualified for the playoffs.

Bhajji also said that Dhoni told him when Thakur feels there is no option left, then he would suggest him to do something. Harbhajan added that Dhoni will not tell you anything until you realise you are short of ideas.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Harbhajan Singh said that Rohit also gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers but he always thinks of wickets. Bhajji further said that Rohit will not interfere with your bowling. He added that if you want an attacking field, he will give it.

