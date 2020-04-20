Harbhajan Singh Reminds Michael Clarke About Virat Kohli Not Being In Charge Of IPL Deals

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke recently stirred up a controversy by stating that Australian players have taken a soft approach towards Indian captain Virat Kohli out of fears of losing out on lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deals. Clarke’s comments were soon downplayed by current Australian Test captain Tim Paine and No.1 ranked bowler Pat Cummins. The 2015 World Cup-winning captain also faced much criticism from former Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman and Kris Srikkanth.

Harbhajan Singh slams Michael Clarke for his Virat Kohli comments

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also took a jibe at Michael Clarke over his recent comments on Australian players and Virat Kohli. While speaking with The Times of India, the Indian cricketer said that instead of “putting everyone on the same boat”, Clarke should have listed down Australian players who “fear” for their contracts. Harbhajan Singh believes that IPL franchises picks a player on the basis of their on-field performances and they have a right to buy any cricketer they want.

Harbhajan Singh added that being in Virat Kohli’s “good books” does not give one an IPL contract. He later elaborated by saying that if a bowler constantly troubles the Indian batsman by getting him out instead, he is more likely to earn a spot in Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side. Harbhajan Singh cited the examples of prolific Australian batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner by saying quality players like them have no need to fear for their IPL contracts, thus emphasising on performances mattering more than building relationships.

Indian legends slam Michael Clarke

Before Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman and Kris Srikkanth also strongly disagreed over Michael Clarke’s remarks. While speaking on a Star Sports show, Srikkanth termed Clarke's statement as “ridiculous” while VVS Laxman said that IPL franchises look at the "calibre" of cricketers before picking them up at the auction.

