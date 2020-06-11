Veteran Offie Harbhajan Singh Reveals Why India's World T20 2007 Triumph Is Special To Him

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable and added that the entire team got a huge amount of support when they landed back in India after winning the tournament. India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the title-clash to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. Bhajji was having an interaction with cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Aakash Chopra and it was then that the 'Turbanator' was asked to rate the three high points of his career.

'Unbelievable': Harbhajan Singh

"As a player, I will rate 2001 series against Australia at the top spot as it made me the player I am today, if I look at my childhood dream, I always wanted to win the World Cup and it came true in 2011 so I will keep it at par with the 2001 series," Harbhajan said on the official YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra.

"Winning the T20 World Cup in 2007 was unbelievable when we landed back in India, we got a huge amount of support, I have never seen anything like that before, I would not be able to rate these three moments as all are very special to me," he added.

India beat Pakistan in an edge-of-the-seat thriller

After winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Men In Blue posted 157/5 riding on an amazing 75 from opener Gautam Gambhir. In reply, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and just when it appeared to be all over for them at 77/6, Misbah-ul-Haq took matters into his own hands and ensured that the contest headed right down to the wire. In the final over bowled by Sharma, he lofted him for a huge six and the Men In Green needed just one big hit for a famous win.

However, on the third delivery, Misbah played that infamous scoop shot by moving to the offside and when it appeared that the ball would make it to the boundary on one bounce, Sreesanth ended up taking a high-pressure catch at fine-leg as India went on to win the contest by 5 runs to become the T20 world champions.

(With ANI Inputs)