PCB Warns Newly Appointed Skipper Babar Azam & Other Players For Flouting Training SOPs

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday cautioned skipper Babar Azam and other players against violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to resume practice amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board had come across videos of Babar Azam practising with Pakistan teammates, Imam-ul-Haq, fast-bowler Naseem Shah and some local players which had surfaced on social media.

A PCB source told PTI that warning bells were raised because skipper Babar Azam, Imam and Nasim had not observed proper health and safety measures while practising at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy, which is incidentally, located close to PCB’s headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium. Earlier, the national board had shelved its decision to conduct a training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore ahead of the upcoming England tour. The reason behind the decision was attributed to its failure to create a 'bio-secure bubble' as advised by the ICC.

READ | Babar Azam Fears Closed Doors Cricket Will Be Similar To Playing First-class Matches

While West Indies has already reached England and entered the bio-secure bubble ahead of the three-match test series in July, Pakistan is set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail have withdrawn from Pakistan's squad ahead of the tour.

READ | Babar Azam Will Match Up To Virat Kohli Within 5 Years Time: Younis Khan

'Very difficult'

Babar Azam has reckoned that playing behind closed doors in the post-corona world will be like playing a first-class match. While speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Babar Azam spoke on various issues ranging from his career and cricket in general in the post-corona world.

Babar Azam said that it will be very difficult to realize the fact that there will be no one in the crowd. He added that it will feel like they are playing a first-class match. Babar Azam further said that bowlers won’t be able to shine the ball as per ICC guidelines. He also said that it will be difficult for teams to play as playing the game in front of spectators is more enjoyable.

READ | Babar Azam Ignores KL Rahul, Picks MS Dhoni As Wicketkeeper Of His Indo-Pak T20I XI

READ | Aamer Sohail Says Top-ranked T20I Batsman Babar Azam Has A Faulty Batting Technique