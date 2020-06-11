Andrew Symonds Didn't Wish To Play IPL 2008 Due To 'Monkeygate' Scandal Reveals KXIP CEO

Kings XI Punjab CEO Neil Maxwell has revealed that former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds had denied playing in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 due to the infamous 'Monkeygate' incident that had taken place in Sydney earlier that year. It so happened that star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Andrew Symonds were involved in a heated exchange during that contest and when Bhajji had used a cuss word in Hindi, the Australians misunderstood him and thought that he had racially abused Symonds by calling him a 'Monkey'.

'He didn't want to go': KXIP CEO

“Lalit Modi asked me to convince the Australian players and the New Zealand players that they needed to come to the IPL, and not go to the ICL (Indian Cricket League) or, in Andrew Symonds’ case, not go at all. He (Symonds) didn’t want to go at all, because he had that blowout with Harbhajan", Neil Maxwell had said this on The Top Order podcast. “So I had to work the Australian cricket team. I was working them all. I remember we’re putting contracts in front of them, and there was going to be a minimum amount, they were going to this thing called the auction. So Andrew Symonds was going to get 200,000 USD and that was about an Australian Cricket contract. He was on about 300, let’s say", Maxwell added.

The two-time World Cup winner was eventually brought by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had finished at the bottom of the points table in 2008 but regrouped well in the following season as they ended up lifting the trophy. Apart from the 'Monkeygate' scandal, the Test match was also known for some horrendous umpiring where all the decisions had gone against India and in favour of the hosts which eventually cost the Anil Kumble-led side the match. Nonetheless, a spirited Indian team settled scores when they beat Ponting & Co. in the following Test match at Perth.

