IPL 2021 Franchises NOT Likely To Bet On South African Players After Crucial Development

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing India vs England series. Apparently, the first couple of weeks of the tournament will now collide with Pakistan’s imminent tour to South Africa. On Friday, February 12, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the Pakistan national team will be touring South Africa for three ODIs and four T20Is between April 2 and 16.

CSA confirms Pakistan’s limited-overs tour to country

South African players set to miss initial stages of IPL 2021 season

With South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series set to conclude on April 16, the South African players will not be able to participate under their respective IPL 2021 franchises for at least a couple of weeks. As per reports, the IPL 2021 season is scheduled to launch from April 11 onwards. Moreover, the arriving players will also likely be subjected to several quarantine norms before joining their respective camps.

South African players in IPL 2021 season

As many as seven South African cricketers were retained by their franchises on January 20. While AB de Villiers was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one can expect full IPL participation from him since he has taken retirement from international cricket. Here is a look at all seven South Africans who are expected to reprise their playing roles in the IPL 2021 season.

Faf Du Plessis (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC), Quinton de Kock (MI), David Miller (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Apart from the seven South African retentions, a separate set of 14 players will be up for grabs at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. Considering their clashing international schedule at the time of the IPL, franchises are likely to bid lesser on such players at the bidding event. Here is a look at the list of all 14 South African players set to go under the hammer at this year’s auction.

Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Hardus Viljoen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Morne Morkel, Linde George, Dwaine Pretorius, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Jacques Snyman.

IPL auction 2021 date and time information

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

A detailed look into IPL auction 2021 date and time

