Harbhajan Singh Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly In Mocking ICC's ODI Cricket Rules

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently joined former Indian captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly by poking fun at the International Cricket Council (ICC). Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that ICC requires more bowlers in their set-up in order to keep a balance between bat and ball while making rules. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also took a jibe at ICC’s ever-changing rules in ODI cricket.

Harbhajan Singh unites with former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly to mock ICC

On Tuesday, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter where he cheekily suggested ICC to make limited-overs cricket more competitive. He implied that the game is shifting in the batsmen’s favour and high-scoring ODIs have become a regularity in modern-day cricket. He wrote that teams easily score above 300 in 50 overs these days, which also gets chased down successfully.

Harbhajan Singh's tweet against ICC

At least few more thousands runs easily..such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep th balance right bitween bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when team scores 260/270 now days everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often https://t.co/7h41xWKVYD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2020

ICC hails opening combo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

Earlier, ICC took to Twitter and praised the dominant opening combo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in ODI cricket. The ‘Master Blaster’ cheekily replied that the pair would have scored many more runs if rules such as having two new balls and restriction of four fielders outside the ring were in effect during their playing days. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was quick to respond to Tendulkar’s tweet and said that the duo would’ve added another 4,000 runs in that case.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s replies to ICC’s post

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi.



How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? 😉@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

