Harbhajan Singh And Other Former Cricketers Who Have Slammed BCCI's Selection Panel

BCCI's current selection committee has received a lot of flak for making some poor decisions during their four-year tenure. From poor team selection to dropping players without giving them a chance to prove themselves, the decision making has always been questioned.

The annual general meeting of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take place on December 1 and reports had emerged that Laxman Sivaramakrishnan will replace MSK Prasad as BCCI’s head selector.

We look at instances where BCCI's selection panel was slammed:

Harbhajan Singh on BCCI selection committee

I guess they r testing his heart 💔 #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful https://t.co/RJiGVqp7nk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 25, 2019

Veteran India spinner recently slammed BCCI selection panel for dropping Sanju Samson. Singh was replying to a tweet from Shashi Tharoor that urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to rope in ‘strong people’ in the selection panel.

Yuvraj Singh slams BCCI

The former all-rounder had slammed the selection panel saying that there is a definite need for having better selectors. He added that the current committee's thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark.

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI for Ambati Rayadu retirement

The former India opener had blasted the MSK Prasad-led senior selection panel after Ambati Rayudu decided to retire from all forms of cricket. The middle-order batsman was ignored for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England which prompted the Hyderabadi to bring down the curtains on his career.

Farokh Engineer calls BCCI committee ‘mickey mouse selection committee’

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer recently lashed out at the Indian team's selection committee for fetching cups of tea for India captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup in England. He even went on to say that BCCI has appointed a Mickey Mouse selection committee.

Sourav Ganguly slams BCCI over Rahul Dravid conflict of interest

New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer https://t.co/3cD6hc6vsv. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 6, 2019

Current BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly criticized the Indian cricket body (a couple of months back before he became the BCCI chief) for issuing Rahul Dravid with the conflict of interest notice. He took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Earlier, Ganguly also faced conflict of interest allegations for being the CAB president as well as the mentor of Delhi Capitals.