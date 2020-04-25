Harbhajan Singh Trolls Ex-Mumbai Indians Teammate's Batting In Live Chat With Rohit Sharma

Veteran Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma recently engaged in a candid Instagram Live chat with each other. In the session, the two cricketers recalled their playing days with Mumbai Indians and discussed the current state of the Indian line-up. When they were recollecting their time together in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harbhajan Singh also mocked former Australian captain and ex-Mumbai Indians teammate Ricky Ponting.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponement Will Make Hyderabad Cricket Lose ₹3.5 Crore: Report

Harbhajan Singh trolls his ‘bunny’ Ricky Ponting

Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. While Ponting managed to score runs against all opposition in all conditions, he often struggled against Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. In fact, Singh has dismissed Ricky Ponting 13 times in international cricket, the most by any bowler. In a chat with current Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh recalled the time when the Australian legend joined the Mumbai Indians camp in the 2013 IPL season.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Should Be Cancelled, Not Postponed: Fans React With Shock To BCCI's Latest Call

Harbhajan Singh mocked Ricky Ponting’s batting by saying that the veteran Australian even struggled against him in the nets session for Mumbai Indians. The Indian spinner jokingly said that he believed Ponting used to get out “just by looking” at his face. Even Rohit Sharma jokingly agreed with Harbhajan Singh by saying Ponting did not score enough runs that season because the off-spinner “dented his confidence” in the nets itself.

Also Read | BCCI Postpones IPL 2020 Indefinitely After Centre Extends COVID Lockdown Till May 3

Ricky Ponting, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh for Mumbai Indians

The three cricketers were part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL 2013 season. While Ricky Ponting was appointed as Mumbai Indians captain for the season, he handed over the reins to Rohit Sharma midway into the competition. The move paid dividends as Mumbai Indians went on to lift their maiden IPL title.

Also Read | SRH All-rounder Vijay Shankar 'frustrated' With IPL 2020 Postponement

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh

After his successful captaincy in 2013, Rohit Sharma was later appointed as full-time Mumbai Indians skipper and is set to reprise his role in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh will represent Chennai Super Kings after joining the MS Dhoni-led side in 2018. On the other hand, Ricky Ponting landed a coaching stint with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 and is expected to assume his duties in IPL 2020 as well. However, IPL 2020 was recently postponed until further notice in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | 'IPL 2020 Suspended Till Further Notice, To Commence Only When Safe': BCCI Confirms