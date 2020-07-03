Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: How Much Has The Off-spinner Earned In IPL Cricket So Far?

Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. The CSK star has been the country's premier spinner for the major part of the last two decades. The 40-year old has picked over 700 international wickets across all formats ever since he made his debut in 1998. Harbhajan Singh has also been a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner has bagged 150 wickets in 160 matches.

Bhajji played for Mumbai Indians in the first 10 years of his IPL career. However, he has now been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last two years.

Harbhajan Singh IPL salary: How much has the CSK star earned so far from the IPL?

Harbhajan Singh was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹3.4 crore during the IPL 2008 auctions. However, he lost ₹2.7 crore from that amount in 2008 after being banned for 11 matches in the season due to the Sreesanth's 'slap' incident. But the Harbhajan Singh IPL salary rose astonishingly to ₹5.9 crore during IPL 2011 which lasted till 2013.

From 2014 to 2017, his IPL salary was ₹5.5 crore. However, he faced a significant drop in his IPL salary after he was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2018. After earning ₹5.5 cr till 2017, Harbhajan Singh was bought by CSK for ₹2 crore. His total earnings from IPL salary and winnings stand at around ₹45.7 crore, excluding his IPL 2020 salary.

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be ₹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player and his IPL salary. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsements with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also has two houses, i.e. in Mumbai and Jalandhar.

Harbhajan Singh wife

In October 2015, Harbhajan Singh married his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta Basra made her Bollywood debut in a 2006 thriller Dil Diya Hai. Since her debut, she has also starred in other projects like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

