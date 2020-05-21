Harbhajan Singh Has Unique Solution To 'no Saliva' Problem For Bowling In Cricket

The coronavirus outbreak has put an end to all cricketing activities all over the world. Cricketers have quarantined themselves and looking at the current situation, sporting action doesn't seem likely to resume soon. Although one can't predict the date of its resumption, but once it does, there will be certain cricket rules that will be changed in order to ensure that the coronavirus doesn't spread any further.

One of the rules that is most likely to change is using saliva to shine the ball. The ICC is likely to put an end on this action once cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic. There has been an endless debate going on about the usage of saliva for shining the ball.

Some have opined that the usage of saliva should be stopped as it may further spread the deadly virus while others have suggested to not change the rule as it will provide an undue advantage to the batsmen, in a game which is already batsmen-oriented.

Harbhajan Singh reckons two new balls can be used from both ends

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has come up with a unique solution. Harbhajan Singh reckons two new balls can be used from both ends to keep the contest even between bat and ball in Test cricket after the ICC's Cricket Committee recommended a ban the usage of saliva. While speaking on Sports Tak's YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said that one ball can be used for reverse swing and the other ball can be used for natural swing.

Harbhajan Singh further said that he would suggest not to use those two balls for 90 overs but change them after 50 overs as both balls will get old by 50 overs. He added that then there will be no shine and it won’t come with sweat. Harbhajan Singh also called for the fielding captain being given an option to choose whether to use a new ball from one end or both ends. However, he said that one ball should not be used more than 50 overs.

Speaking on the way using saliva to shine the ball helps the bowler, Harbhajan Singh said that when the ball will get old, it will not shine with sweat as it will only make it heavier. He added that saliva is thick and when it is used on the ball repeatedly, it helps the skin of the ball to shine. Bhajji opined that sweat can wet the ball and make it heavy but it cannot shine the ball especially when it is old.

Harbhajan Singh clarified that it isn't a permanent solution. He added if saliva is not used, the bowler will go further away from the game. The 39-year old went on to say that especially in sub-continent conditions, saliva is all the more critical to make the ball alive. Talking about spinners, Harbhajan Singh said that without the use of saliva, the ball won’t remain in the air that much longer and will also not spin as much.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM