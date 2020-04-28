Virender Sehwag Recalls His Advice To Anil Kumble That Denied Him Test Ton In Australia

Virender Sehwag is widely considered as one of the most destructive opening batsmen to have ever graced the game. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ announced his international retirement in 2015 after representing India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is. Apart from his destructive abilities with the bat at the top of the order, Virender Sehwag is also an avid story-teller as the cricketer has unravelled many “hilarious” behind-the-scenes secrets associated with the Indian team during his playing days.

Here, we take a look back at the time when Virender Sehwag revealed how his advice made Anil Kumble miss out on a well-deserved Test century in Australia.

Throwback: When Virender Sehwag was responsible for Anil Kumble’s downfall

In an appearance on YouTube’s What The Duck in 2017, Virender Sehwag candidly recalled the time when his advice cost the then Indian Test captain Anil Kumble a rare century ‘Down Under’. It was during the fourth Test in Adelaide from India’s tour of Australia in 2007-08 where Anil Kumble was batting brilliantly in the first innings. The dashing opening batsman himself had scored an attacking 63 at the top of the order while Anil Kumble brought up his fifth Test fifty during the course of Indian innings.

Virender Sehwag said that while Anil Kumble was nearing his century, he had advised the Indian captain to play attacking shots against spin bowlers. However, the move backfired as Anil Kumble edged a good length delivery back to the wicketkeeper while attempting a drive through the covers. Kumble’s innings ended at 87 off 205 balls, just 13 runs short of what could have been his second Test century.

Virender Sehwag further added that he did not expected Anil Kumble to heed his advice and laughingly admitted that he rues to this day for his suggestion to the captain. In fact, Sehwag comically had the reputation of giving the wrong advice to his teammates because he looked at the game from a different perspective.

On the same show, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he shouldn't have taken Virender Sehwag's advice on board of attacking English left-arm spinner Ashley Giles, which costed him his wicket in one of the Test matches in the early 2000s. Incidentally, that was the only instance in his international career spanning 200 Tests that Tendulkar was dismissed stumped off any bowler.

2008 Adelaide Test: A recap

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Test was the final match of the 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In the first innings, ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar scored a marvellous 153 while Anil Kumble’s 87 remained the second highest score from India’s total of 526. Virender Sehwag then fired in the second innings with an attacking 151 at the top as the match ended in a high-scoring draw.

