The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harbhajan Singh And Family Light Up Diyas With India Against Covid; As Does Saina Nehwal

Cricket News

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh urged one and all to stand together during this crucial hour after PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minutes initiative on Sunday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has come forward and said that he and his family have actively participated in Prima Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative on Sunday night in order to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus. 

READ: Sachin Tendulkar hails the 'Selfless' as he and his family light up against Coronavirus

READ: Rohit Sharma has a witty message for Indians during PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative

'For better Tomorrow': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran off-spinner also posted an image of himself, his better half Geeta Basra and their daughter Hinaya where they can be seen lighting diyas that are kept in a tray. Bhajji also went on to mention that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel and also urged everyone to stand together for a better tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, badminton sensation and the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal had also posted an image of her participation in the '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative. At the same time, Nehwal had also posted a video where her mother is lighting three diyas in their kitchen moments before the initiative.

READ: Chahal goes back to old passion, says chess taught him to be patient on cricket field

READ: Ashish Nehra believes Rishabh Pant's journey to be similar to that of predecessor MS Dhoni

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Power Minister
'POWER SUPPLY HANDLED SMOOTHLY'
PM Modi
PM'S MOTHER HEERABEN LIGHTS DIYA
PM Modi
MUMBAI SWITCHES OFF FOR COVID
Sachin
SACHIN ON 9 PM 9 MINUTES
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?