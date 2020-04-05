Harbhajan Singh And Family Light Up Diyas With India Against Covid; As Does Saina Nehwal

Harbhajan Singh has come forward and said that he and his family have actively participated in Prima Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative on Sunday night in order to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus.

'For better Tomorrow': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran off-spinner also posted an image of himself, his better half Geeta Basra and their daughter Hinaya where they can be seen lighting diyas that are kept in a tray. Bhajji also went on to mention that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel and also urged everyone to stand together for a better tomorrow.

There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand 🇮🇳 for better tomorrow.. God bless us all 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hvS8hDaeeS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, badminton sensation and the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal had also posted an image of her participation in the '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative. At the same time, Nehwal had also posted a video where her mother is lighting three diyas in their kitchen moments before the initiative.

I m so proud of our country .. we are really fighting hard with Coronavirus ans I m sure we will come out as winner 🙏🙏 #lightdiya9pm9mins tonight ☺️👍 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/eD0KdpHuot — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 5, 2020

