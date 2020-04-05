Sachin Tendulkar Hails The 'Selfless' As He And His Family Light Up Against Coronavirus

Sachin Tendulkar has come up with a very heartwarming message for all the selfless people out there who are putting the people as well as the society above themselves and helping them fight the global pandemic. Sachin thanked them after having followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minute' initiative on Sunday night.

India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus.

'My family & I thank the selfless': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to Twitter, the Master Blaster posted an image of himself and his family members lighting candles at their residence. Tendulkar then wrote that he and his family thank all the selfless sanitization warriors out there who are keeping the surroundings and hospitals clean as well as disinfecting the affected area and thus keeping the virus at bay. The cricket legend then urged one and all to reignite the pledge of taking care of the elders who are the most vulnerable by ensuring their physical and mental wellness.

My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Sachin's former Indian, as well as Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh, had also posted an image of himself, his better half Geeta Basra and their daughter Hinaya where they can be seen lighting diyas that are kept in a tray.

There is always a light at the end of every tunnel.. together we stand 🇮🇳 for better tomorrow.. God bless us all 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hvS8hDaeeS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

