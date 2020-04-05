Rohit Sharma Has A Witty Message For Indians During PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Initiative

Rohit Sharma has come forward with a very important message for all the Indian citizens who have followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative on Sunday night as the world continues to battle the deadly COVID-19. India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain urged all the citizens of India to stay indoors and not to go out on the streets celebrating. The Mumbai Indians skipper then reminded one and all that the World Cup is still some time away.
Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away 🙏— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020
Former Indian skipper Virender Sehwag had also posted an image of himself where he has turned off all the lights at his residence. Viru also wrote that in solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part, everyone are there in this together and that everyone will overcome this (COVID-19) soon.
In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020
Om Shantih Shantih Shantih#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q32a1cZRpa
Meanwhile, Suresh Raina along with his better half Priyanka and elder daughter Gracia were seen lighting candles at their balcony.
#9बजे9मिनट, let’s stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019 #9baje9mintues @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/gyVOGWG2cw— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 5, 2020
