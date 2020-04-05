The Debate
Rohit Sharma Has A Witty Message For Indians During PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Initiative

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma came up with a witty message for all the Indian citizens after PM Narendra Modi's 9 PM 9 Minutes initiative on Sunday night

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit

Rohit Sharma has come forward with a very important message for all the Indian citizens who have followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' initiative on Sunday night as the world continues to battle the deadly COVID-19. India lit up in an awesome display on Sunday night, as the conventional lighting went off and 1.3 billion used candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches to make an unprecedented expression of unity against the dreaded Coronavirus.

READ: Ashish Nehra believes Rishabh Pant's journey to be similar to that of predecessor MS Dhoni

READ: Irfan, Yusuf Pathan pledge to distribute 10,000 kg rice & 700 kg potatoes in Baroda

'World Cup is still some time away': Rohit Sharma

Taking to Twitter, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain urged all the citizens of India to stay indoors and not to go out on the streets celebrating. The Mumbai Indians skipper then reminded one and all that the World Cup is still some time away.

Former Indian skipper Virender Sehwag had also posted an image of himself where he has turned off all the lights at his residence. Viru also wrote that in solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part, everyone are there in this together and that everyone will overcome this (COVID-19) soon.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina along with his better half Priyanka and elder daughter Gracia were seen lighting candles at their balcony.

READ: 'Heartwarming': Yuvraj Singh hails policemen for sharing food with man amid lockdown

READ: Harbhajan Singh pledges to distribute rations to 5000 Jalandhar families amid Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
