Hardik-Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya passes away; condolences pour in

Indian cricket team all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. The news was confirmed by the Baroda Cricket Association as Krunal Pandya, who was leading the Baroda side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, left the bio bubble for the tournament to be with his family.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tributes poured in from their fans and former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, also from Baroda, penned a message.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time," he tweeted.

On Father’s Day in June last year, Hardik Pandya had shared a ‘then and how’ photo with a heartwarming message for their dad.

"Amazing how time flies and the one thing that remains constant is the love and support of your father. Thank you Papa for all the sacrifices you have made for us. I will forever be grateful and will try and do whatever I can to keep a smile on your face! Happy Father’s Day," he had written.

Hardik Pandya has represented India in 11 Tests, 57 ODIs and 43 T20Is while Krunal Pandya has played 18 T20Is for the country.

Hardik and Krunal had represented India together in the limited-overs series against Australia Down Under. A highlight of the tour had been the former's quickfire knocks, including one of 42 runs in 22 balls that helped India win the T20I series. The brother duo are not a part of the ongoing Test series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1 at the moment with the fourth Test going on.

They also play together for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League. While Krunal led Baroda to three wins on the trot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Hardik is not participating in the tournament, in preparation for the series against England.

