Hardik Pandya Trains In Mumbai To Begin 2021 As Fans Want Him Back In Action; See Photos

India's flamboyant all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has proven to be an invaluable asset for the national team across formats. The star player has cemented his place in the Indian line-up with consistent outings with the bat and ball over the years. The 27-year-old played as a batsman predominantly in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as well as the recently concluded white-ball matches in Australia. The player was seen working on his fitness as he gears up for a packed cricketing schedule in 2021.

Hardik Pandya resumes his training in Mumbai

The Baroda cricketer was on the road for a considerable amount of time during the second half of 2020 due to his India Premier League and national team commitments. The player undoubtedly made the most of the chances that he was provided a batsman both in the UAE as well as in Australia. However, the cricketer's bowling has taken the backseat since his back surgery.

The power hitter has emerged to be a force to reckon with on the field, and his passion and commitment for the game have earned him a loyal fanbase. Bowling has been an inseparable aspect of Hardik Pandya's game, and it was refreshing to see a fast-bowling all-rounder attain success in international cricket for India. The dynamic player has resumed his training after enjoying a well-deserved breather and he will be eying to get into his best shape ahead of the upcoming season. Pandya was not named in the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia and returned home after the six limited-overs matches.

India vs Australia schedule

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. There still seems to be uncertainty looming over the venue for the final fixture. While Cricket Australia are keen to stick to the original India vs Australia schedule and have the match at Brisbane, the Indian contingent have made it clear that they are not willing to travel unless they get a levy in terms of the quarantine period.

Hardik Pandya wife: Who is Natasa Stankovic?

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian dancer and a Bollywood actor. While she got engaged to Hardik Pandya on January 1 earlier this year, the two got married sometime in May. On July 30, the couple was blessed with a baby boy whom they named Agastya.

Hardik Pandya son

The swashbuckling batsman became a proud father of a baby boy last year. However, the cricketer could not get the opportunity to spend a lot of time with his son Agastya due to his cricketing commitments. The father and son duo has finally reunited, and the 27-year-old also posts regular updates with him on his social media accounts.

Hardik Pandya net worth

According to caknowledge.com. the champion cricketer's estimated net worth is said to be around ₹37 crore (approx $5 million). The player boasts of a lucrative Indian Premier League contract, where he pockets ₹11 crore per season for representing the Mumbai franchise. Moreover, his income also comprises of his earnings as an active cricket player. Over the years, Hardik Pandya has associations with brands such as Monster Energy Drink, Oppo Mobiles, Hala Play, Gulf Oil of India, Sin Denim and many more. The Baroda-based cricketer charges around ₹1 crore for endorsing a brand according to caknowledge.com.

