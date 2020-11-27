Hardik Pandya & David Warner Prove Cricket Is A 'gentleman's Game', ICC Posts Video

Hardik Pandya nearly kept India in the hunt during their mammoth run chase of 375 in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Even though the middle-order batsman was threatening to take the game away from the hosts at one point in time, one of the Australian players ensured that the spirit of the game i.e. sportsmanship was maintained on the field, and in the end, Pandya obliged as well.

'Spirit of cricket'

It so happened that during the 32nd over of India's run chase, David Warner was seen tying Hardik's shoelaces and when the southpaw is about to move back to his fielding position, the Mumbai-based cricketer expressed gratitude by exchanging fist bumps as a mark of respect.

The video was posted by the governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the passionate cricket fans were impressed with David Warner's kind gesture on the field and that too during a crucial phase of the contest.

Here are some of the reactions:

Always 💖💖💖 — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) November 27, 2020

Davey 😍😌🤗 — Sumanashree Mankina Raz (@sumanashree19) November 27, 2020

That's called the gentleman's game.. — miss singh (@miss_singhhh) November 27, 2020

Who could it be other than David Warner. The most underrated gentleman of the cricket. — Samuel Oyem (@OyemSamuel) November 27, 2020

Hardik Pandya's valiant knock goes in vain

Hardik kept the visitors in the run chase when they were staring down the barrel at 101/4 in the 14th over as he added impetus to India's middle-order along with opener Shikhar Dhawan with a 128-run stand for the fifth-wicket.

Just when it appeared that he would do the unthinkable, he lost his wicket in the 39th over while trying to match up with the steep asking rate. Hardik fell for a superb 76-ball 90 at a strike rate of 118.42 that included seven boundaries and four maximums.

The Men In Blue failed to rediscover their rhythm thereafter and even stellar cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (25) & Navdeep Saini (29) did not help their cause either as Kohli & Co. were restricted to 308/8 in their 50 overs as the five-time world champions registered a 66-run win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

