Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul Reminisce Childhood Memories On Mother's Day;share Adorable Posts

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul came forward to wish one and all on the occasion of Mother's Day. Team India's cricketers paid tribute to the most special women in their life as they extended Mother's Day greetings on Sunday

READ: Mother's Day: Suresh Raina Expresses Gratitude For The 'unconditional Love And Sacrifices'

'Happy Mother's Day'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder wished his mother by mentioning that he loved her then, he loves her now and will always love her.

Love you then, love you now, love you always ❤️ Happy #MothersDay maa 🤗 pic.twitter.com/bppUNMHaVf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul posted a picture of his mother holding him in her arms during his childhood days and conveyed his Mother's Day wishes.

Happy Mother’s Day Ma , love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yVnv9ybID — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture of himself and his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted a picture of him lying on his mother's lap and wrote that no love is greater in the world than the mother's love.

No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ❤️ #HappyMothersDay 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2tiforrKrQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 10, 2020

READ: When MS Dhoni Used 'tight Language' To Call Out Shami's 2014 Bouncer Claim Versus Kiwis

Sachin's wishes on Mother's Day

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar extended Mother's Day wishes with a special & heartwarming tribute to his mother. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself as a baby in his mother's hands. The Master Blaster gave an expanded version of the word AAI - 'Always amazing and irreplaceable', expressing gratitude to this mother for everything that he has become.