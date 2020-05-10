Mother's Day: Suresh Raina Expresses Gratitude For The 'unconditional Love And Sacrifices'

Suresh Raina came forward to express Mother's Day wishes on social media. Mother's Day is celebrated every year in the second week of May. Team India's cricketers paid tribute to the most special women in their life as they extended Mother's Day greetings on Sunday.

Suresh Raina took to social media and wrote that no words are enough to thank his mother for her unconditional love and all the sacrifices that she has made for the cricketer. He then wished one and all a 'Happy Mother's Day'.

No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love & all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/8TrJ0MjgzJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2020

'Maa jaisa koi nahi': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag wrote that 'A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not'. He then added that 'Maa jaisa koi nahi' (There is no one like a mother). Viru also posted a video on this special day.

A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

Sachin's wishes on Mother's Day

Cricket legend and ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar extended Mother's Day wishes with a special & heartwarming tribute to his mother. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of himself as a baby in his mother's hands. The Master Blaster gave an expanded version of the word AAI - 'Always amazing and irreplaceable', expressing gratitude to this mother for everything that he has become.