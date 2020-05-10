When MS Dhoni Used 'tight Language' To Call Out Shami's 2014 Bouncer Claim Versus Kiwis

Team India's speedster Mohammad Shami recalled a chilling moment from 2014 when he was reprimanded by then-skipper MS Dhoni, who, on very few occasions has lost his cool while on the field. The ice-cold Captain Cool is admired around the globe for his sense of calmness and composure at the face of win, defeats, and heartbreaks. However, there have been instances when players have faced the wrath of the former Indian skipper - a side of MS Dhoni that no player really wants to see.

When Dhoni called out Shami's 'bouncer' lie

In a conversation with West Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary on Instagram, Shami recalled an incident from a Test against the Kiwis in 2014 when Dhoni had used 'tight language' reprimand the speedster after he bowled a bouncer to a Kiwi batsman. Recounting the incident, Shami revealed that Brendon McCullum had gone on to frustrate India after being dropped initially on 14 by Virat Kohli and had batted through the day all the way to the tea session on the next day and went on to score 300. Meanwhile, another batsman was dropped following which Shami bowled a bouncer in frustration, sending the ball flying over the keeper's head.

"As we were heading towards the dressing room for Lunch, Mahi bhai came to me and said I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands," he added.

However, Captain Cool caught Shami red-handed for his attempt to cover up the bouncer, telling the pacer that he had seen a lot of players during his stint as the captain and hence to not lie to him. Further, MS Dhoni warned Shami to not make a fool out of him as he was the latter's senior and the team's skipper. "He further said, ‘Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana".

'Mohammad Shami toughest to face'

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma revealed that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail, as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up. Rohit Sharma further said that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler to face in the nets as they have played a lot more against him in the nets. Rohit Sharma added that Jasprit Bumrah is also difficult to deal with but he has been playing alongside Mohammad Shami since 2012-13 and he faces Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians nets as well. Rohit Sharma further said that he hasn’t faced Jasprit Bumrah as much as he has faced Mohammad Shami.

