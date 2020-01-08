The Debate
Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's Romantic Selfie Creates Waves On The Internet

Cricket News

Hardik & Natasa, the newly-engaged couple posted a loved-up selfie that took the internet by storm. Several excited fans & netizens have commented on their post

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
hardik Pandya

While the rest were nursing hangovers and bringing in the new year snugly tucked in bed, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after several rounds of Instagram peek-a-boo announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020. Creating some major headlines, Pandya seems to have left not just netizens but his own father stunned over the news. In an interview to a media publication, the 26-year-old cricketer's father claimed to have met Natasa on several occasions and being aware of them taking a vacation to Dubai together, but had no idea that they would return back in the bay engaged!  

READ: Hardik Pandya Opens Up On 'setbacks Making Him Stronger' After Sexism Controversy

Here's the selfie:

After coming back to Mumbai, the couple seems to be enjoying spending some quality time together. While the lovebirds were papped at a popular eatery in the city just a day back, an adorableselfie shared by Natasa has taken the internet by storm. Brightening up a weekday, the picture speaks volumes of the bond the duo share. Tagging Ed Sheeran's popular song "Photograph", Natasa can be seen taking a candid selfie of Hardik who can be seen looking away. 

READ: Hardik Pandya Posts About 'main Man', Natasa Stankovic On 'pure Love' After Engagement

The Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht, brought a few of his friends together, and along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the internet. While from the past few months, netizens have constantly speculated an alleged love-affair, little did they know that something was actually brewing between the two. 

READ:  Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic & Deepika Padukone Ruled The Internet This Week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

It all started when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

READ:  Hardik Pandya Posts About 'main Man', Natasa Stankovic On 'pure Love' After Engagement

