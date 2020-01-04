Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic & Deepika Padukone Ruled The Internet This Week

The first week of the year 2020 has finally come to an end, and Bollywood did not fail to create some major headlines once again. Hardik Pandya shocked the world when he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Deepika Padukone is on a non-stop promotional tour for her film Chhapaak and created major headlines during her press tour. Several celebrities took to social media and gave a glimpse of their new year celebrations. These pictures took the internet by storm. So keep reading to get an overview of the newsmakers this week.

Hardik Pandya and other newsmakers of the week:

1. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm this week as he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. The pictures from their engagement went viral within minutes. The comment section of these pictures was flooded with congratulatory messages for the newly engaged couple.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Chhapaak. Just yesterday, January 3, 2020, Deepika Padukone and the entire team of the film released the Chhapaak title track. The Chhapaak actor during a press conference also shut down a journalist who asked her if Ranveer Singh has invested in the film. Last but not least, Deepika Padukone also marked her debut on the social media app TikTok.

3. Emilia Clarke

Mother of Dragons a.k.a. Emilia Clarke welcomed her new year in India. Emilia Clarke was spotted at the Jaipur airport along with her mother. The photos of Emilia’s visit went viral on the internet within no time. Take a look.

4. Sara Ali Khan

Just as Emilia Clarke, Sara Ali Khan also chose to celebrate her new year with a vacation. The Kedarnath actor has been constantly posting pictures from her vacation on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the sun and sea alongside her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Take a look.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been giving some major couple goals since they started dating. But these goals multiplied by three when Anushka and Virat bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. She even took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of their new year celebration.

