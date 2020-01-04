The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic & Deepika Padukone Ruled The Internet This Week

Television News

Hardik Pandya and his engagement to Natasa Stankovic and Deepika Padukone's promotion of 'Chhapaak' created headlines this week. See what else made news.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
hardik pandya

The first week of the year 2020 has finally come to an end, and Bollywood did not fail to create some major headlines once again. Hardik Pandya shocked the world when he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Deepika Padukone is on a non-stop promotional tour for her film Chhapaak and created major headlines during her press tour. Several celebrities took to social media and gave a glimpse of their new year celebrations. These pictures took the internet by storm. So keep reading to get an overview of the newsmakers this week.

Hardik Pandya and other newsmakers of the week:

1. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm this week as he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. The pictures from their engagement went viral within minutes. The comment section of these pictures was flooded with congratulatory messages for the newly engaged couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Also read | Hardik Pandya's Ex Urvashi Rautela's Comment On His Engagement Is Winning The Internet

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film Chhapaak. Just yesterday, January 3, 2020, Deepika Padukone and the entire team of the film released the Chhapaak title track. The Chhapaak actor during a press conference also shut down a journalist who asked her if Ranveer Singh has invested in the film. Last but not least, Deepika Padukone also marked her debut on the social media app TikTok.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Lashes Out At Journo Who Asked If Husband Ranveer Invested In 'Chhapaak'

3. Emilia Clarke

Mother of Dragons a.k.a. Emilia Clarke welcomed her new year in India. Emilia Clarke was spotted at the Jaipur airport along with her mother. The photos of Emilia’s visit went viral on the internet within no time. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

4. Sara Ali Khan

Just as Emilia Clarke, Sara Ali Khan also chose to celebrate her new year with a vacation. The Kedarnath actor has been constantly posting pictures from her vacation on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the sun and sea alongside her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been giving some major couple goals since they started dating. But these goals multiplied by three when Anushka and Virat bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. She even took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of their new year celebration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read | Hardik Pandya Has Got Pietersen-Smith Glued To Their Phone: Fans Reply To ICC's Guess-what

Also read | Hardik Pandya's Ex-GF Urvashi Rautela Talks About His Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
KOHLI NOT IN FAVOUR OF 4-DAY TESTS
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK