Hardik Pandya Posts About 'main Man', Natasa Stankovic On 'pure Love' After Engagement

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are the talk of the town with the surprise announcement of their engagement on Wednesday. The couple has not shared any more posts together yet, making their fans bask in their romantic moments that are still being discussed. However, the duo had some fun-filled posts without each other on Saturday.

READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic & Deepika Padukone Ruled The Internet This Week

The Team India all-rounder got a stylish new haircut. Hardik credited his ‘main man’ Aalim Hakim for the same.

Here’s the post

For the uninitiated, Hakim is a popular celebrity hair stylist. Not just the cricketers, with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, being his regular clients, even Bollywood stars are known to swear by the hairstylist. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor are among the B-Town stars who entrust their hair responsibilities to him.

Meanwhile, the ‘Main Man’ termed the cricketer as a ‘Rockstar.’

READ: Hardik Pandya's Family Had No Idea Of His Engagement With Natasa Stankovic, Reveals Father

On the other hand, Natasa did not cite hers and Hardik’s story for ‘pure love’. The Zero actor shared on her Instagram stories an adorable video of two dogs, with one of them looking at the other with love. She termed it as ‘pure love.’

Here’s the post

READ: Urvashi Rautela Tells Hardik-Natasa, "If You Need Anything, I Am Here To Help"

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa announced on Instagram that they had got engaged in Dubai on New Year. Hardik shared pictures of his fiancee flaunting her ring, the duo embracing each other and a video of the couple celebrating as a band played Humsafar.

Natasa then shared the video of the proposal, with Hardik popping the question on a yatch, after which they sealed it with a kiss. She termed her answer as ‘forever yes.’

READ: Hardik Pandya's Ex-GF Urvashi Rautela Talks About His Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.