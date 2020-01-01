MS Dhoni Shakes A Leg With Wife Sakshi As They Welcome 2020 In Style

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni welcomed the new year and the new decade with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in Pune, as fans shared pictures of the duo dancing on the New Year's eve in a party. MS Dhoni landed in India on Tuesday after celebrating Christmas in Dubail, where young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also joined him in the festive. while Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted a picture of herself and Dhoni, welcoming the new year, fans filled in the gap by providing clips of Dhoni shaking a leg on the dancefloor with his wife.

MS Dhoni shakes a leg on New Year's eve

Sakshi Singh Dhoni Checks Into 2020 With Her 'man'

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife welcomed the new year together as Sakshi Singh Dhoni took to Instagram to extend warm wishes on New Year's eve. The World Cup-winning captain, who is yet to return to cricketing action, has kept the fans at the edge of the seat as he refuses to divulge into the details of his future. Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared a picture with MS Dhoni and checked into the new decade with 'her man'. Meanwhile, Dhoni has found himself named as the skipper for numerous side of the decade chosen by various personalities.

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams

Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests. The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams. Off-spinner R Ashwin sidelined since the rise of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only other Indians to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

