Hardik Pandya Expected To Take Over Team India's White-ball Captaincy Duties: Report

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to become Team India’s next white-ball captain. As per reports by ANI, sources have confirmed that Pandya could replace Rohit Sharma as India’s captain in the ODI and T20I format. Speaking to ANI, the sources revealed that the plan to elevate the 29-year-old to the captaincy role has already been discussed with him.

"We have this plan and we discussed it with Hardik. He has asked for some days for a response. No decision has been taken in this regard but we are currently in the thought process to give him the white-ball captaincy, let us see how things go further," the source said to ANI. Pandya has already led the India T20I squad on two different assignments.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the IPL trophy in debut season

Hardik became a captain in the Indian Premier League for the first time during the 2022 season, with the new Gujarat Titans franchise. He smashed all expectations by successfully leading GT to a title win in their debut season, while also registering stellar numbers. The all-rounder hit 487 runs in 15 games at an average of 44.27, while notching up four half-centuries. At the same time, he also accounted for eight wickets.

Hardik Pandya's numbers as India's T20I captain

He got his first taste of being in the leadership group in the Blues during India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The series concluded in a 2-2 draw after the last match was washed out. Rishabh Pant was also appointed as the captain of India for the first time during this series.

Meanwhile, Pandya then became India’s captain for the two T20I series against Ireland, which India won by 2-0. He then served as the deputy to Rohit Sharma during T20I series against West Indies, which India won by 4-1. After India’s semi-final loss to England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the all-rounder lead India in the T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.

India returned with a 1-0 win in the assignment, and Pandya was then rested for the series against Bangladesh. In a total of 27 20-over matches this year, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72, while registering three fifties and the highest score of 71 unbeaten runs. He has also accounted for 20 wickets in the format. In the ODIs, Pandya has scored 100 runs in three games and has taken six wickets.

