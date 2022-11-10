Hardik Pandya Reaches 50 In 29 Balls As 'best Fielder' Ben Stokes Misfields Vs India-WATCH

Team India have put themselves in a strong position against England following an impressive knock by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 29-year-old smacked 63 runs off just 33 deliveries, an inning that included four fours and five sixes. His innings have greatly been appreciated by netizens, who referred to him as a match-winner for Team India.

Ben Stokes misfields against India

Fans hail Hardik after masterclass knock against England

Serious player, Hardik Pandya. Has given India a chance in this game. Ball turning a bit too. Probably 10 short but definite chance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

An innings to remember for Hardik Pandya - 63 from just 33 balls in the Semi Finals against England. He scored 50 runs in the last 18 balls.



Take a bow, Hardik! pic.twitter.com/k56U87NhCI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2022

13*(15) in the 16th over.

63(33) in the 20th over.



Hardik Pandya, the monster arrived for India in the Semi-final, he build a different breed. pic.twitter.com/rXNCED0sfs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2022

Hardik Pandya's today innings:



•First 15 balls - 13 runs.

•Last 18 balls - 50 runs (277.77 SR).



Hardik Pandya - The Finisher played One of the greatest ever innings in T20 World Cup history! pic.twitter.com/Y3x4fCImgM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 10, 2022

Can Team India defend a target of 169?

After being asked to bat first by England, Team India managed to score 168 runs for the loss of six wickets in the first innings, with Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli scoring most of the runs. While Hardik scored 63 runs, Kohli brought up yet another fifty, his fourth of the T20 World Cup 2022. While both Hardik and Kohli finished the Men in Blue's innings on a high, it will be interesting to see if they can now defend the target, with England getting off to a flyer.

England have scored 91 runs after just 9 overs with all 10 wickets still in hand. Captain Jos Buttler has scored 36 runs off 25 deliveries, with most of the damage being done by his opening partner, Alex Hales. Hales has smacked 51 runs off just 29 balls, an inning that has included one four and five sixes. As a result, England just requires 78 more runs to win from the remaining 11 overs.