Hardik Pandya Is All Hearts For Fiancé Natasa Stankovic In This Delightful Post

While most people were tucked in bed after a hard night of parting, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after several rounds of Instagram peek-a-boo announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020.

Creating some major headlines, Pandya seems to have left not just netizens but his own father stunned over the news. In an interview to a media publication, the 26-year-old cricketer's father claimed to have met Natasa on several occasions and being aware of them taking a vacation to Dubai together but had no idea that they would return back in the bay engaged!

Hardik and Natasa's delightful picture

In the picture shared by Hardik Pandya, the couple can be seen striking a stylish pose for the camera. While Natasa & the Indian all-rounder are looking away, Hardik can be seen smiling as he rests his head on his fiance's shoulder.

The Indian all-rounder chartered a yacht, brought a few of his friends together and, along with some music, got down on one knee to propose to his lady love Natasa. Pictures and videos of the same were shared by the duo creating ripples on the Internet.

While from the past few months, netizens had constantly speculated an alleged love-affair, little did they know that something was actually brewing between the two.

It all started when Hardik Pandya and Natasa posted similar pictures from the former's swanky red car. Excited fans took to the comment section to ask if the duo were 'together'. Their post came days after the Serbian actress posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'best friend' Pandya.

